Bonded Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $783,904.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $783,904.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.00479557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00081057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00076195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.54 or 0.00465440 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

