Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -256.37, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,383. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.