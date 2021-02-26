Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $8.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,818,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

