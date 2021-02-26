Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $29.92

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,661. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.32. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.