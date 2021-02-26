Cadence Bank NA Buys 440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,173. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

