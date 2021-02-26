Cadence Bank NA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

