Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.17 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1669 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CM traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 568,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

