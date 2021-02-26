Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

