Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.86 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

