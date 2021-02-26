CareDx’s (CDNA) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.30 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

