Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.13

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 432349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

