Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,419.02. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,558. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,337.29. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

