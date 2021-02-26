ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,444 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,031.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,933.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,709.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

