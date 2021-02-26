Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 100,782,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,688,643. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

