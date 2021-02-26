CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.76.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,316. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.