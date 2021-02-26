Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

COLL stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 901,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,280. The stock has a market cap of $815.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

