CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 8.8% Higher

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.40. 188,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 171,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
