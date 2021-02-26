CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 8.8% Higher

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.40. 188,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 171,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

