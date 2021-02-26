Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%.

CLNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 4,361,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLNY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.