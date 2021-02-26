Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $113.46. Approximately 2,740,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,030,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

