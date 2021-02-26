Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. 130,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
