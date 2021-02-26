Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. 130,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

