Critical Review: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W. P. Carey and CorePoint Lodging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 2 0 2.67 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.81%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44% CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 9.96 $305.24 million $5.00 14.00 CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.64 -$212.00 million $1.57 5.71

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

