CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

