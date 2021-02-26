CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit