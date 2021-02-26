D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 2,186,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

