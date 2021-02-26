Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $41.54. 680,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 704,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

