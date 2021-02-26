Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 14% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $71.80. Approximately 994,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 656,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

