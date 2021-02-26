Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

