Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) were up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 10,150,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,880,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.