Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) were up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 10,150,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,880,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

