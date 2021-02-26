Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

DMRC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,757. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles Beck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,756 shares of company stock worth $3,231,896. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

