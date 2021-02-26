DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0287 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $21.57 million and $1.20 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00449651 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033625 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.41 or 0.03168951 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

