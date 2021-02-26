DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.26 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. DMarket has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $18.70 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00030528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00035308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00060083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

