Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $422.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.34). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

