Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 392.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,398,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

