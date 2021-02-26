Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

Shares of DRQ stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 326,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

