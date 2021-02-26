Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 598,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.30.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.