Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) traded up 14.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.51. 385,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 77,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit