Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Up 5.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.11. 1,050,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,841,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

