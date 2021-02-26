Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to post sales of $163.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $272.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $714.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.90 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,312. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Exterran by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

