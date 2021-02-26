Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 2,075,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,688. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.