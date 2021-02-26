Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,146 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $967,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.05. 1,165,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $751.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

