Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of TAN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,214. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

