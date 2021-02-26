Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,501. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

