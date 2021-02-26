Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $8.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.17. 112,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

