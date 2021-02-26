Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FMS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
