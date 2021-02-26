Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

