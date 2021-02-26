Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 940 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.13. 98,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,341. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.