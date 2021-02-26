FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut by Analyst

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 148,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,035. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

