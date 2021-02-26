FY2021 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$4.72 during trading hours on Friday. 37,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,498. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 157.47 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

