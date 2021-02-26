Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

GNK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

