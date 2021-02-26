General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.23 ($0.17), but opened at GBX 12.63 ($0.17). General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.17), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.02. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get General Electric Company (GEC.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric Company (GEC.L)’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.