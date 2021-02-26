Global Partners (GLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLP stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.