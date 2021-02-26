Grin Reaches Market Cap of $26.84 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,518.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.17 or 0.03128158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00369379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01048017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00443911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00389500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00254550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00023279 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,512,280 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

